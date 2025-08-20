Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Takes $105,000 Position in Sprinklr, Inc. $CXM

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CXM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 8.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,498,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,542 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,807,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851,106 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,792,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,597,000 after purchasing an additional 73,405 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 1.0% during the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,748,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,603,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,560,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,028,000 after purchasing an additional 65,897 shares during the period. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Sprinklr from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Friday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Shares of CXM opened at $8.3250 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.40. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.83 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sprinklr has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.390-0.400 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.100-0.100 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 16,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $132,533.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 551,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,503,353.02. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Manish Sarin sold 174,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $1,584,973.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 732,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,643,058.47. This trade represents a 19.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,512,691 shares of company stock worth $85,942,764 in the last ninety days. 60.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

