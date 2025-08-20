Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust $CEF

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CEF. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,905,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,592,000 after acquiring an additional 23,904 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,419,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,956,000 after purchasing an additional 95,731 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,453,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,065,000 after purchasing an additional 93,522 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 2,425,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,915,000 after buying an additional 425,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,377,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,466,000 after buying an additional 248,489 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Trading Down 0.9%

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock opened at $30.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.67. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $22.68 and a 52-week high of $31.80.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.