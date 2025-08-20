Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $200,000 Position in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR $BHP

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,127 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient IA LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 681,659 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,088,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in BHP Group by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,446 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in BHP Group by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,845 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 140,630 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 60,170 shares during the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $53.8130 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.56. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $39.73 and a one year high of $63.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BHP shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Macquarie downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Argus downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

