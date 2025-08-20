Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF $FLQM Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,694,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,720 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $89,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 1,703.0% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Axis Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

FLQM stock opened at $56.3530 on Wednesday. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a one year low of $46.2316 and a one year high of $59.0695. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.61.

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

