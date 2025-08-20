Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 94,800 shares, anincreaseof78.2% from the July 15th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 591,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently,0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently,0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 591,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF stock opened at $34.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.69. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $34.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Trading of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $496,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 136,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 15,585 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 81,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,155,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the second quarter worth $458,000.

About Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

