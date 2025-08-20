Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases 1,172 Shares of Flowserve Corporation $FLS

Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,925,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,272,000 after buying an additional 258,361 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,368,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,213,000 after buying an additional 38,340 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the first quarter valued at $111,598,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 6.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,954,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,451,000 after purchasing an additional 122,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 307.1% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,888,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,948 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flowserve

In other news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $532,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 37,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,571.12. The trade was a 21.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Price Performance

FLS opened at $52.7760 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.86. Flowserve Corporation has a 12-month low of $37.34 and a 12-month high of $65.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.28.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. Flowserve had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 6.28%.The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Equities analysts predict that Flowserve Corporation will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 38.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho set a $60.00 price target on Flowserve in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Flowserve from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Flowserve from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Flowserve from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.78.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

