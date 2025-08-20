Federal Realty Investment Trust $FRT Shares Acquired by Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 18.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on FRT shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $107.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.14.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $96.5720 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.14. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $80.65 and a 1 year high of $118.34.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $302.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.25 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 28.01%.The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.39%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

