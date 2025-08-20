Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,333 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 10,705 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Expedia Group from $182.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.63.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $208.04 on Wednesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.46 and a 12-month high of $213.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The online travel company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.11. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 56.25% and a net margin of 7.94%.The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Expedia Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is 19.61%.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 3,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.84, for a total value of $663,977.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 77,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,479,743. This represents a 4.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Articles

