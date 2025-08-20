Ethic Inc. Sells 7,057 Shares of Biogen Inc. $BIIB

Ethic Inc. cut its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 47.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,057 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in Biogen by 9,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 188 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In other news, insider Rachid Izzar sold 2,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $300,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,550. The trade was a 25.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biogen Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of BIIB opened at $138.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $110.04 and a one year high of $207.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.84.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.54. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 15.31%.Biogen's revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.28 EPS. Biogen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.500-16.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIIB has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Biogen from $219.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $205.00 price objective on Biogen in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Biogen from $207.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Biogen from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Biogen in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-one have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.74.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

