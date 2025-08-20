Ethic Inc. Sells 4,949 Shares of Humana Inc. $HUM

Ethic Inc. decreased its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 57.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,949 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $288.0310 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.44. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.87 and a fifty-two week high of $382.72.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.32 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $32.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.85 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 1.28%.Humana’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.96 EPS. Humana has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000- EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Humana from $290.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Humana from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Humana from $288.00 to $272.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Humana from $348.00 to $344.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Humana from $300.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.43.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

