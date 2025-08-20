Ethic Inc. Sells 466 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. $RNR

Ethic Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RNR. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 165.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RNR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of RenaissanceRe to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $269.00 target price (up previously from $267.00) on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.09.

RenaissanceRe Stock Up 1.6%

RNR opened at $243.5190 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $219.00 and a fifty-two week high of $300.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $241.26 and its 200 day moving average is $240.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.29.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $12.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.28 by $2.01. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.41 EPS. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

About RenaissanceRe

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.