Ethic Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Duolingo, Inc. $DUOL

Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 102.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 20.6% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 76,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,671,000 after acquiring an additional 13,021 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Duolingo by 3.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 68,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duolingo by 58.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Duolingo by 16.2% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its stake in Duolingo by 1,018.2% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Duolingo from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Duolingo from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Argus assumed coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler set a $375.00 target price on Duolingo in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Duolingo from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duolingo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.03, for a total value of $421,816.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 34,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,237,361.59. This represents a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Meese sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.03, for a total value of $475,119.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 120,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,509,922.40. This represents a 1.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,056 shares of company stock valued at $23,589,966. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $340.66 on Wednesday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.02 and a 12 month high of $544.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $386.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $391.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 140.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.87.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. Duolingo had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.24%.The company had revenue of $252.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

