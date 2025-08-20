Ethic Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. $FMX

Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano by 27,873.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 20,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 20,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Stock Down 0.9%

FMX stock opened at $84.5050 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.30. Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $114.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.66.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Increases Dividend

Fomento Economico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.49). Fomento Economico Mexicano had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 2.60%.The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.71 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $1.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 17th. This represents a yield of 200.0%. This is an increase from Fomento Economico Mexicano’s previous — dividend of $0.73. Fomento Economico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on FMX. Wall Street Zen downgraded Fomento Economico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Fomento Economico Mexicano from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Fomento Economico Mexicano from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 target price (down from $132.00) on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.16.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

