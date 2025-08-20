Erste Asset Management GmbH Purchases 2,290 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Erste Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $27,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 3.1% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $2,342.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.79 billion, a PE ratio of 57.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.46. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,646.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,645.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,411.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,267.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.01 by ($1.70). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $3,000.00 target price on MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $2,975.00 price objective (up previously from $2,840.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,875.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,817.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.