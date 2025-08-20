EPR Properties $EPR Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,092,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $57,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 235.6% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 88.9% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 53.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, SSA Swiss Advisors AG acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on EPR Properties from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on EPR Properties from $65.00 to $65.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.93.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

Shares of EPR stock opened at $53.5450 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.01. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $41.75 and a 12-month high of $61.24.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $150.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.50 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 25.28%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. EPR Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.000-5.160 EPS. Analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a aug 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 670.0%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.38%.

Insider Transactions at EPR Properties

In other EPR Properties news, EVP Gregory E. Zimmerman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $412,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 96,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,294,952.38. This represents a 7.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

About EPR Properties

(Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.