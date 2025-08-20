EntryPoint Capital LLC Takes $615,000 Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,646,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $667,171,000 after acquiring an additional 129,201 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,998,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,399,000 after buying an additional 1,120,510 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 9.9% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,275,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,990,000 after purchasing an additional 114,780 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 850,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,513,000 after purchasing an additional 109,529 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 630,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,280,000 after purchasing an additional 97,943 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $687,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 30,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,229,034.60. This represents a 13.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Kober sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.40, for a total transaction of $123,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 46,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,692,195.20. This trade represents a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,669 shares of company stock valued at $5,092,012 over the last 90 days. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MTSI opened at $121.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.45. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.00 and a 1 year high of $152.50.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $252.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.89 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.13.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

