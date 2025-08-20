EntryPoint Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

AMP opened at $505.4040 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $396.14 and a 1-year high of $582.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $521.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $506.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 65.90%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $4.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $423.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. William Blair cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $462.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $534.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMP

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.