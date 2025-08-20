EntryPoint Capital LLC Purchases 3,496 Shares of Air Lease Corporation $AL

EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Air Lease by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Air Lease by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 94.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Lease stock opened at $58.1310 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.41. Air Lease Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $38.25 and a fifty-two week high of $60.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.85.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $731.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.35 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 34.04%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Air Lease Corporation will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.68%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AL. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Air Lease in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup raised Air Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Lease presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

In other news, EVP David Beker sold 2,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $110,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,048.80. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

