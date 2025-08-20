EntryPoint Capital LLC Has $534,000 Stock Position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. $CCCS

EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 132.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,713 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCCS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 4,172.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,837,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,394,000 after buying an additional 9,607,085 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,491,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,114,000 after buying an additional 5,103,835 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $58,080,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,346,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,672,000 after buying an additional 4,313,296 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,866,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,807,000 after buying an additional 4,060,284 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CCC Intelligent Solutions

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, Director Lauren Young sold 30,000,000 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $296,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 866,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,550,825.15. This trade represents a 97.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rodney Christo sold 5,302 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $51,747.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,005,302 shares of company stock worth $592,251,748. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCCS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

CCCS stock opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 489.74 and a beta of 0.74. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $12.88.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $260.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.21 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.02%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. CCC Intelligent Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

