EntryPoint Capital LLC Buys 1,620 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS

EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,946 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,732 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 12,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 594 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $74.93 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.93 and a 12 month high of $110.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.98 and a 200-day moving average of $68.67.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 9.88%.Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Cfra Research raised Skyworks Solutions to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $72.87.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

