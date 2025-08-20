Enterprise Financial Services Corporation $EFSC Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 911,911 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,972 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 2.47% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $49,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 302.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EFSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $56.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Enterprise Financial Services Corporation has a 52-week low of $45.22 and a 52-week high of $63.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $176.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.82 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 21.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corporation will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.77%.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Financial Services

In other news, CEO James Brian Lally sold 1,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $100,832.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 100,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,564,816.60. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Finn bought 1,500 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.11 per share, with a total value of $81,165.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,330. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

