Empire Metals (LON:EEE) Trading 14.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE – Get Free Report) traded up 14.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 36 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 34.30 ($0.46). 2,426,508 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 3,713,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30 ($0.40).

Empire Metals Stock Up 7.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 14.31 and a quick ratio of 20.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 27.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 16.45. The firm has a market cap of £260.06 million, a P/E ratio of -76.61 and a beta of 1.80.

Empire Metals (LON:EEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 6th. The company reported GBX (0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Empire Metals

Empire Metals is an exploration and resource development company with a primary focus on developing Pitfield, an emerging giant titanium project in Western Australia.

The high-grade titanium discovery at Pitfield is of unprecedented scale, with airborne surveys identifying a massive, coincident gravity and magnetics anomaly extending over 40km by 8km by 5km deep.

