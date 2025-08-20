Ellida Mcmillan Purchases 350 Shares of PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) Stock

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Free Report) CFO Ellida Mcmillan acquired 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.25 per share, for a total transaction of $17,237.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,109.75. The trade was a 13.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Ellida Mcmillan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 23rd, Ellida Mcmillan acquired 1 shares of PhenixFIN stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.12 per share, for a total transaction of $48.12.
PhenixFIN Stock Up 1.0%
PFX stock opened at $49.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.56 and a 200 day moving average of $50.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.20 million, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. PhenixFIN Co. has a 52 week low of $44.56 and a 52 week high of $57.40.
PhenixFIN Corporation is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.
