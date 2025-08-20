Ellida Mcmillan Purchases 350 Shares of PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) Stock

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Free Report) CFO Ellida Mcmillan acquired 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.25 per share, for a total transaction of $17,237.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,109.75. The trade was a 13.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ellida Mcmillan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PhenixFIN alerts:

On Monday, June 23rd, Ellida Mcmillan acquired 1 shares of PhenixFIN stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.12 per share, for a total transaction of $48.12.

PhenixFIN Stock Up 1.0%

PFX stock opened at $49.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.56 and a 200 day moving average of $50.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.20 million, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. PhenixFIN Co. has a 52 week low of $44.56 and a 52 week high of $57.40.

Institutional Trading of PhenixFIN

About PhenixFIN

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFX. Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PhenixFIN by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 169,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PhenixFIN in the 4th quarter valued at $992,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of PhenixFIN in the 4th quarter valued at $973,000. Finally, Crossingbridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PhenixFIN in the 4th quarter valued at $507,000. 43.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

PhenixFIN Corporation is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PhenixFIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhenixFIN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.