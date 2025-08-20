Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 580 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $7,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Growth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 171.9% during the 1st quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 16,868 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,385,000 after buying an additional 10,664 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 55,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,268,000 after buying an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 35,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,511,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 662 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $460.6940 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.97. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $388.90 and a 52-week high of $507.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $427.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $427.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 134.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.880-14.980 EPS. Analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

MSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $511.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.67.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total value of $449,243.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 804 shares in the company, valued at $336,618.72. This represents a 57.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 82,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.05, for a total transaction of $38,324,333.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 57,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,780,959.80. This trade represents a 58.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,438 shares of company stock valued at $46,865,881 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

