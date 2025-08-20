Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 281 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allianz SE bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $455.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $465.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $443.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $409.41.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

