Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 24.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,221 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,079,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,072 shares in the last quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4,023.6% during the first quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 1,857,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,974 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 489.6% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,363,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,541 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,127,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,929,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,211,000 after purchasing an additional 988,955 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $114.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.46. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $116.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

