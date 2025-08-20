Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.62 and last traded at $45.39, with a volume of 1039664 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.34.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 0.1%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Dimensional International Value ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 67.4% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.