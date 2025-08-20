Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV Shares Acquired by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 203.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,576 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $6,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 147.9% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 0.1%

DFIV stock opened at $45.39 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.28 and a 52-week high of $45.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.94.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.