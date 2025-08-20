Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 920,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,622 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $163,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 195.7% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 17.7% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price target (down previously from $216.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Argus cut Avery Dennison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.60.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of AVY stock opened at $175.0870 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.12. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 1-year low of $157.00 and a 1-year high of $224.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 8.14%.The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Avery Dennison has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.240-2.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

About Avery Dennison

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.