Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $165.56 Million Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 727,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,007 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.31% of Hilton Worldwide worth $165,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 81,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

HLT opened at $271.4490 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.04 and a 52-week high of $279.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.06.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 13.84%.The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.040 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.830-8.000 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HLT shares. Macquarie boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $251.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.40.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

