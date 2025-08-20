Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) CEO Randall Stuewe Sells 27,500 Shares of Stock

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) CEO Randall Stuewe sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $857,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 816,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,448,341.29. The trade was a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $30.9850 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.95 and a beta of 1.19. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $43.49.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DAR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,393,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,785 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at about $74,041,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 973.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,502,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,137 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 66.0% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,323,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 18.7% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,915,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading

