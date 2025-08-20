Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 427 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,684,000. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 29,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.67 and a 12-month high of $83.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.2698 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

