Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 118 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of VHT opened at $253.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $247.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.10. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $234.11 and a twelve month high of $289.14. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

