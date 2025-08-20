Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $2.08 Million Position in Dynavax Technologies Corporation $DVAX

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 160,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,151 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 291,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 30,081 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 5,485.7% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 770.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 18,337 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 387,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,028,000 after acquiring an additional 82,434 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 102,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 54,213 shares during the period. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Dynavax Technologies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Dynavax Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DVAX opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average of $11.45. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 1.09. Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $14.63.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $95.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.55 million. Dynavax Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Corporation will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

