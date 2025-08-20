Cresset Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Heico Corporation $HEI

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Heico were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heico in the first quarter valued at $321,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Heico by 11.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 312,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,528,000 after purchasing an additional 31,834 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Heico by 17,800.0% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Enhancing Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heico in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Heico by 14.0% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Heico news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 356 shares of Heico stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.10, for a total transaction of $106,479.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,650. The trade was a 19.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.36, for a total value of $10,442,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 122,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,458,696.92. This trade represents a 22.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,656 shares of company stock valued at $28,534,115 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEI stock opened at $304.3390 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $317.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.46. Heico Corporation has a 12-month low of $216.68 and a 12-month high of $338.92. The firm has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Heico (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. Heico had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 14.54%.The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Heico Corporation will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 10.0%. This is an increase from Heico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. Heico’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HEI shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Heico from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Heico from $244.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Zacks Research raised Heico to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $352.00 price objective on Heico and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $280.00 price objective on Heico and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.45.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

