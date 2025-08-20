Cresset Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF $AIQ

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,351 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after selling 9,445 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIQ. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,816 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 54,419 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 186,956 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of AIQ opened at $44.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.71 and a beta of 1.13. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $45.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.29.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Increases Dividend

About Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $0.0487 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF’s payout ratio is -35.29%.

