Cresset Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF $AIQ

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,351 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after selling 9,445 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIQ. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,816 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 54,419 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 186,956 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Stock Down 1.8%
Shares of AIQ opened at $44.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.71 and a beta of 1.13. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $45.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.29.
Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Increases Dividend
About Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF
Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Buffett’s Cash Hoard Signals Market Caution, Value Plays Emerge
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- DLocal Stock Soars 43% After Earnings Beat and Raised Guidance
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Can AI Defense Contracts Push Palantir Shares Higher?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.