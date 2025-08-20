Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys 221 Shares of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR $SE

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,119 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 2.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,010 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 4.8% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,043 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 13.3% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 850 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on SEA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America cut SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of SEA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $219.90 target price (up previously from $178.20) on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on SEA from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.49.

SEA Stock Up 1.0%

SE stock opened at $179.0410 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $75.67 and a 1-year high of $181.76. The stock has a market cap of $105.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.77 and a beta of 1.58.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.38). SEA had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 6.23%.The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

About SEA

(Free Report)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.