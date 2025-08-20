Cresset Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in Datadog by 887.0% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22,646 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 96.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DDOG. Wolfe Research raised Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Datadog from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.10.

Datadog Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of DDOG opened at $128.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 368.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 53.23 and a beta of 1.02. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.63 and a twelve month high of $170.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.99.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Datadog had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.13%.The business had revenue of $826.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.830 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total transaction of $1,115,699.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 380,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,543,564.80. This trade represents a 2.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 32,923 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total value of $4,292,500.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 548,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,541,461.70. The trade was a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 846,051 shares of company stock valued at $107,936,283. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

