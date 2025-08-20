Credit Agricole S A Sells 7,927 Shares of Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Credit Agricole S A lessened its position in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,927 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $19,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $66.9690 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Corporation has a 12 month low of $54.22 and a 12 month high of $83.32. The stock has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.14.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Melius Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.47.

In other news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $299,999,977.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 54,341,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,820,209,840.20. The trade was a 7.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

