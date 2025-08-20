Credit Agricole S A Sells 23,930 Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Credit Agricole S A decreased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 23,930 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $18,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,731,044 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,419,662,000 after buying an additional 1,330,474 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,878,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,025,517 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $213,154,000 after buying an additional 582,317 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 26,732.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 583,864 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $110,969,000 after buying an additional 581,688 shares during the period. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 1,730,255 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $328,852,000 after buying an additional 534,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NXPI. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. KGI Securities raised NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.05.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $229.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.41. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 52 week low of $148.09 and a 52 week high of $259.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 17.72%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.890-3.300 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO William Betz sold 6,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.34, for a total value of $1,542,501.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,556.80. This represents a 81.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Rafael Sotomayor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.57, for a total value of $439,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 4,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,628.06. This represents a 28.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,917 shares of company stock valued at $4,082,002 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

