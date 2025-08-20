Costain Group (LON:COST) Shares Down 14.2% – What’s Next?

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 14.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 135 ($1.82) and last traded at GBX 140.15 ($1.89). Approximately 6,904,513 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 393% from the average daily volume of 1,401,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 163.40 ($2.20).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of £372.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 152.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 124.92.

In other news, insider Alex Vaughan sold 241,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 144, for a total transaction of £347,960.16. Also, insider Helen Willis sold 100,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 142, for a total transaction of £142,116.44. Insiders sold 612,435 shares of company stock worth $87,561,906 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

Costain helps to improve people’s lives by creating connected, sustainable infrastructure that enables people and the planet thrive. We shape, create and deliver pioneering solutions that transform the performance of the infrastructure ecosystem across the UK’s energy, water, transportation and defence markets.

