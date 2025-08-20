Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Cosan S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.87 and last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 2032656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cosan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Get Cosan alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cosan

Cosan Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.09.

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. Cosan had a negative return on equity of 27.61% and a negative net margin of 28.08%.The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Cosan S.A. Sponsored ADR will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cosan

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSAN. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Cosan by 273.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 106,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 78,120 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cosan by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares during the period. Moon Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Cosan by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Moon Capital Management LP now owns 1,217,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 298,593 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $451,000.

About Cosan

(Get Free Report)

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company’s Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.