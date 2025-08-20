CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Major Shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc Sells 549,682 Shares

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 549,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $55,396,951.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 395,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,879,351.46. This trade represents a 58.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Magnetar Financial Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 15th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 915,382 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $91,675,507.30.
CoreWeave Trading Down 4.0%
CoreWeave stock opened at $92.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. CoreWeave Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $187.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreWeave
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvidia Corp boosted its stake in CoreWeave by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nvidia Corp now owns 24,277,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,958,701,000 after purchasing an additional 95,113 shares during the period. Cisco Systems Inc. acquired a new position in CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,493,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CoreWeave by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,809,000 after purchasing an additional 420,915 shares during the period. Lmdagg L.L.C. acquired a new position in CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,030,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,824,000.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoreWeave presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.90.
CoreWeave Company Profile
CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.
