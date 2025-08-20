CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Major Shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc Sells 549,682 Shares

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 549,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $55,396,951.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 395,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,879,351.46. This trade represents a 58.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Friday, August 15th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 915,382 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $91,675,507.30.

CoreWeave stock opened at $92.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. CoreWeave Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $187.00.

CoreWeave ( NASDAQ:CRWV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 206.7% on a year-over-year basis. CoreWeave has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvidia Corp boosted its stake in CoreWeave by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nvidia Corp now owns 24,277,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,958,701,000 after purchasing an additional 95,113 shares during the period. Cisco Systems Inc. acquired a new position in CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,493,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CoreWeave by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,809,000 after purchasing an additional 420,915 shares during the period. Lmdagg L.L.C. acquired a new position in CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,030,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,824,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoreWeave presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.90.

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

