Contrasting Monro Muffler Brake (NASDAQ:MNRO) & Emerald (NYSE:EEX)

Monro Muffler Brake (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) and Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Monro Muffler Brake and Emerald’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monro Muffler Brake -1.59% 2.49% 0.95% Emerald 1.83% 2.03% 0.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Monro Muffler Brake and Emerald, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monro Muffler Brake 0 1 2 0 2.67 Emerald 0 0 2 0 3.00

Dividends

Monro Muffler Brake currently has a consensus price target of $17.3333, suggesting a potential upside of 9.15%. Emerald has a consensus price target of $7.95, suggesting a potential upside of 64.12%. Given Emerald’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Emerald is more favorable than Monro Muffler Brake.

Monro Muffler Brake pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Emerald pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Monro Muffler Brake pays out -167.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Emerald pays out 120.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Monro Muffler Brake is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.9% of Emerald shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Monro Muffler Brake shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Emerald shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Monro Muffler Brake has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emerald has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Monro Muffler Brake and Emerald”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monro Muffler Brake $1.20 billion 0.40 -$5.18 million ($0.67) -23.70 Emerald $398.80 million 2.40 $2.20 million $0.05 96.88

Emerald has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Monro Muffler Brake. Monro Muffler Brake is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Emerald, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Emerald beats Monro Muffler Brake on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monro Muffler Brake

Monro, Inc. provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. In addition, it operates stores under the brand names of Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr. Tire Auto Service Centers, Car-X Tire & Auto, Tire Warehouse Tires for Less, Ken Towery's Tire & Auto Care, Mountain View Tire & Auto Service, and Tire Barn Warehouse. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc. operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms. The company serves retail, design, technology, equipment, and safety and security. Emerald Holding, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

