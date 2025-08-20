Contrasting Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) & IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF)

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) and IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Marvell Technology has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IQE has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Marvell Technology and IQE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marvell Technology 1 7 22 1 2.74 IQE 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Marvell Technology presently has a consensus price target of $94.70, suggesting a potential upside of 31.40%. Given Marvell Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Marvell Technology is more favorable than IQE.

This table compares Marvell Technology and IQE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marvell Technology -7.56% 8.42% 5.70% IQE N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.5% of Marvell Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Marvell Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Marvell Technology and IQE”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marvell Technology $5.77 billion 10.79 -$885.00 million ($0.57) -126.44 IQE $150.84 million 0.80 -$48.79 million N/A N/A

IQE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marvell Technology.

Summary

Marvell Technology beats IQE on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; and custom application specific integrated circuits. The company also provides electro-optical products, including pulse amplitude modulations, coherent digital signal processors, laser drivers, trans-impedance amplifiers, silicon photonics, and data center interconnect solutions; fibre channel products comprising host bus adapters and controllers; storage controllers for hard disk drives and solid-state-drives; and host system interfaces, including serial attached SCSI, serial advanced technology attachment, peripheral component interconnect express, non-volatile memory express (NVMe), and NVMe over fabrics. It has operations in the United States, Argentina, China, India, Israel, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam. Marvell Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About IQE

(Get Free Report)

IQE plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. The company manufactures and sells compound semiconductor materials for the wireless market which includes radio frequency devices for wireless communications, and photonics market, that includes applications that transmit and sense visible and infrared lights, as well as advanced semiconductor materials related to silicon. It operates in the United States, rest of the Americas, France, Germany, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the People's Republic of China, Japan, Taiwan, and rest of the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.