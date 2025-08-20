Contrasting AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) & Heico (NYSE:HEI)

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) and Heico (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AerSale and Heico”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AerSale $345.07 million 1.20 $5.85 million $0.14 62.93 Heico $4.13 billion 10.24 $514.11 million $4.28 71.11

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Heico has higher revenue and earnings than AerSale. AerSale is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heico, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

69.5% of AerSale shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.1% of Heico shares are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of AerSale shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of Heico shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for AerSale and Heico, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AerSale 0 3 0 0 2.00 Heico 0 6 9 0 2.60

AerSale currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential downside of 20.54%. Heico has a consensus price target of $301.4545, suggesting a potential downside of 0.95%. Given Heico’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Heico is more favorable than AerSale.

Profitability

This table compares AerSale and Heico’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AerSale 1.86% 2.19% 1.52% Heico 14.54% 15.88% 7.76%

Volatility and Risk

AerSale has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heico has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Heico beats AerSale on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AerSale

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps). The Asset Management Solutions segment engages in the sale and lease of aircraft, engines, and airframes, as well as disassembly of these assets for component parts. The TechOps segment provides internal and third-party aviation services, including internally developed engineered solutions, heavy aircraft maintenance and modification, and component MRO, as well as end-of-life disassembly services. This segment provides aircraft modifications, cargo and tanker conversions of aircraft, and aircraft storage; and MRO services for landing gear, thrust reversers, hydraulic systems, and other aircraft components. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components. This segment also distributes hydraulic, pneumatic, structural, interconnect, mechanical, and electro-mechanical components for the commercial, regional, and general aviation markets; and offers repair and overhaul services for jet engine and aircraft component parts, avionics, instruments, composites, and flight surfaces of commercial aircraft, as well as for avionics and navigation systems, and other instruments utilized on military aircraft. The company's Electronic Technologies Group segment provides electro-optical infrared simulation and test equipment; electro-optical laser products; electro-optical, microwave, and other power equipment; electromagnetic and radio frequency (RF) interference shielding and suppression filters; power conversion and interface; interconnection devices; and underwater locator beacons and emergency locator transmission beacons. This segment also offers traveling wave tube amplifiers and microwave power modules; memory products and specialty semiconductors; harsh environment connectivity products and custom molded cable assemblies; RF and microwave products; communications and electronic intercept receivers and tuners; self-sealing auxiliary fuel systems; active antenna systems and airborne antennas; nuclear radiation detectors; silicone products; power amplifiers; ceramic-to-metal feedthroughs and connectors; technical surveillance countermeasures equipment; RF receivers and sources; embedded computing solutions; test sockets and adapters; and radiation assurance services. The company was incorporated in 1957 and is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida.

