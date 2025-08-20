ConocoPhillips $COP Stock Holdings Lessened by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,233 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,847,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,546,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549,078 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 379.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,094,754 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,210,751,000 after purchasing an additional 31,736,423 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,610,608 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,319,746,000 after purchasing an additional 437,709 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,757,835 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,364,364,000 after buying an additional 2,971,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 30.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,972,545 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $942,297,000 after buying an additional 2,080,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson bought 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,024.48. This trade represents a 57.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP stock opened at $93.6590 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.32. The company has a market capitalization of $116.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $116.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (up previously from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.89.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

