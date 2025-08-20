Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. reduced its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 861,328 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 192,667 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $31,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 35,440 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 8,841 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Comcast by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282,073 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $47,254,000 after acquiring an additional 118,839 shares in the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $335,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,282,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $157,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,791 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 13,678 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. New Street Research lowered their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on Comcast from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Comcast from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.73.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $33.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.77. The company has a market cap of $125.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. Comcast Corporation has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $45.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

