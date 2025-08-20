Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF $RECS Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Free Report) by 73.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,748,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,164,853 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 3.55% of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF worth $91,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

Get Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF alerts:

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Price Performance

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF stock opened at $38.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.99. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF has a 12 month low of $28.64 and a 12 month high of $39.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.00.

About Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF

The Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (RECS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US stocks pulled from the Russell 1000. The index uses multifactor selection and market cap weighting. RECS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Columbia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RECS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.