Colonial Trust Advisors Trims Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF $ISTB

Colonial Trust Advisors reduced its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 91,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $48.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.27. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.57 and a 12 month high of $48.75.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

